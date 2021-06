–Cuesta College celebrates the class of 2021 with a special drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus. The ceremony will honor the accomplishments of 1,250 graduating students with their associate degrees, certificates, GED, and ESL certificates from Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021. A total of 1,602 degrees are being awarded this year, including 478 associate in arts, 282 associate in science, 523 associate in arts for transfer, and 319 associate in science for transfer. Cuesta College offers 48 associate degrees, 84 certificates, 68 noncredit certificates, and 36 transfer degrees, providing students with a clear pathway into the California State University system.