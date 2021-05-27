Cancel
Georgia State

McDaniel strikes out career-high 11, Ole Miss tops Georgia

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Drew McDaniel struck out a career-high 11 in 6 2/3 innings to lead fifth-seeded Mississippi past No. 8 seed Georgia 4-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament. Mississippi (40-18) advances to the fourth round on Friday. Georgia (31-25) has been eliminated. McDaniel (5-1) gave up just four hits and set...

