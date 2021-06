Army of the Dead bid a violent farewell to most of its characters before the film came to a close but a few of them will be seen again in the future. For example, Matthias Schweighöfer's Deiter character was seemingly killed off outside of the vault but will be appearing in the prequel film Army of Thieves. Schweighöfer promises, the released version of Army of the Dead is fully Zack Snyder's vision for the film as his character's concluding moment was presented in the complete and only way it was filmed. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Schweighöfer opened up about his Deiter's finale and gave a bit of a tease about what to expect when we see him in this world again.