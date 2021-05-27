Cancel
Military

2021 ARMY RESERVE BEST WARRIOR/BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AWARDS BANQUET

 7 days ago

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Stay tuned to find out who will win the Army Reserve's Best Warrior & Best Squad Competition for 2021! Warriors from across the entire Army Reserve competed against each other to earn the title of Army Reserve NCO and Soldier of the Year. Additionally this year marks the first year of the Best Squad competition to determine which command has the best squad in the Army Reserve.

