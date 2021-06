Over the past decade, few players across the NFL have been as dominant as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. The former sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft has become one of the most unstoppable weapons in the league during his time in the pros. In ten seasons, he has made seven Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and has totaled 12,896 yards receiving. Certainly, he is on his way to the Hall of Fame one day. But Jones has solidified himself in the conversation, if there even needs to be one, for being the greatest Falcon of all time.