Stream on Demand: Don’t ‘Panic,’ you’re watching with ‘Friends’
What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. In the young adult thriller “Panic” (2021, not rated), graduating high school seniors play a dangerous game that forces them to face their deepest fears in a series of challenges to win enough money to escape their rural Texas town. This year, the stakes have deadly. Lauren Oliver adapts her own novel and Seattle-based filmmaker Megan Griffiths is among the episode directors. (Amazon Prime)www.spokesman.com