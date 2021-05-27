Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Gray Man: Chris Evans Shows Off Gnarly Bruise From Russo Brothers Production

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Marvel fans patiently wait to find out if Chris Evans is going to appear in Captain America 4, there are other big projects from the actor to look forward to. Currently, the star is filming a new movie with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling in addition to some exciting names like Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. It looks like the Russos have Evans working hard because he just took to Instagram to show off a gnarly bruise.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Russos
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gray Man#Captain Marvel#Cia#Agbo#The Winter Soldier#Ccxp#Captain America#Star#Marvel Fans#Master Assassins#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Dave Bautista Reveals Money was Major Factor in Him Turning Down The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Dave Bautista is definitely one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars right now and it can't be denied that he's currently having the run of his career these days. Fresh off filming his cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, Bautista is gearing up for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but arguably his biggest project to date is coming this year as he headlines Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead over at Netflix.
MoviesComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor 10th Anniversary by Recalling No-Name Casting With Tom Hiddleston

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first Thor movie, which introduced Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston as his mischievous brother, Loki, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, both stars have had an enormous presence in the MCU, with the duo leading two more Thor movies and appearing in the Avengers films. Loki even has a Disney+ series debuting next month. To commemorate the milestone, Hemsworth took to Instagram to look back at the first film and how the press covered his and Hiddleston's casting before either of them became a highly sought-after superstar.
MoviesComicBook

Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Photo Bombs Captain America Anthony Mackie at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movies & TV Awards are now underway, effectively ending the 2021 film awards season. Now that more and more people are getting fully vaccinated in the wake of the global COVID pandemic, celebs and members of the press have descended upon the Hollywood Palladium to celebrate. The celebration happened to include a miniature Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion between WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lizzo twerks in front of Captain America as she gives hilarious 'update' on Chris Evans after sending drunk DM to actor

Lizzo twerked in front of a Captain America impersonator as she made a cheeky reference to her flirty DM escapades with Chris Evans. On Tuesday the singer poked fun at her failed attempt to woo Evans via Instagram last month as she shared a clip of her dancing suggestively in front of a man dressed as the superhero Evans is known for portraying on the big screen.
MoviesGamespot

Chris Hemsworth Shares Image From Thor, 10 Years Later

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared an anniversary photo of sorts for the movie Thor, featuring himself and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston from 10 years ago. Hemsworth also shared a screenshot of a press story about the casting of two "no-names" for the film, himself and Hiddleston. "This year marks the...
Celebritieswkml.com

Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston: See A Photo Of Them From A Decade Ago

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a photo of him and Tom Hiddleston on Instagram from their Thor casting 10 years ago. Hemsworth captioned the pair of images, “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day 😂 @twhiddleston @marvelstudios”
Pets1063thegroove.com

Chris Evans Celebrates Dodger On National Rescue Dog Day

Chris Evans celebrated national rescue dog day by posting a touching tribute to his pup on Thursday (May 20th). He wrote in an Instagram caption, “This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Boozing with Chris Evans helped me overcome teen anorexia, says Billie Piper: Actress, 38, reveals she was 'in pubs all the time' and enjoyed partying with the radio DJ, 55, who she was married to for six years

Billie Piper says boozy nights with Chris Evans helped her to overcome her teenage eating disorder. The star, who topped the charts at 15, said the anorexia she had at the time ‘was a reaction to the chaos’ of fame and a punishing schedule of working up to 19 hours a day.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bridgerton Alum Regé-Jean Page Reveals The ‘Freakiest’ Thing About Working With The Russo Brothers On Netflix’s The Gray Man

Shondaland’s Bridgerton was only dropped to Netflix last December but, since the scandalous period drama spent the following few months on Netflix’s top 10 list, leading man Regé-Jean Page has been quite busy. Even though he won’t be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton, he will still very much be available for your streaming pleasure. In fact, he’s moving on with the MCU’s Russo Brothers in their upcoming film, The Gray Man, which Netflix already has the rights to. Now, Page has revealed the "freakiest" part of working on the film.
MoviesMovieWeb

Chris Hemsworth Remembers His 'No-Name' Days with Thor 10th Anniversary Throwback Photo

From a "no-name" actor to one of the most famous Hollywood stars in the world, Chris Hemsworth has come a long way since breaking out in Thor ten years ago. Now officially a decade past the release of the Marvel superhero movie, Hemsworth marked the occasion by posting an old image of himself alongside Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. From the production of the movie, he two are looking over the Thor screenplay in the photo, which you can take a look at below.
MoviesCollider

Why Emily VanCamp's 'Winter Soldier' Screen Test With Chris Evans Was One of Her Best Auditions

In celebration of the completion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and became the very first guest to participate in a brand new segment of the show - “Dicey Questions.” Considering I always roll into episodes of Ladies Night with far too many questions to ask, “Dicey Questions” is a fun format that keeps me in check - and also gave us an excuse to get a super cool Jurassic Park-inspired Ladies Night dice tower.
CelebritiesComicBook

Chris Evans Shares Some Adorable Photos For Mother’s Day

Today is the day to celebrate mothers everywhere, which means the Internet is flooded with some adorable posts and photos. Many celebrities have taken to social media to honor the moms in their lives, and we cannot get enough of the sweet words and adorable images. One person to who took to Instagram to show off their mom today is Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America.
PetsComicBook

Chris Evans Shares Delightful New Set of Dodger the Dog Photos

You know it's gonna be a good day when Chris Evans takes to Instagram! The actor known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America occasionally posts some fun family photos, but we especially love it when he shares images of his best pal, Dodger the Dog. Evans' latest set of photos features some reaction shots of Dodger and we must say... he could be a doggie model!