The Gray Man: Chris Evans Shows Off Gnarly Bruise From Russo Brothers Production

While Marvel fans patiently wait to find out if Chris Evans is going to appear in Captain America 4, there are other big projects from the actor to look forward to. Currently, the star is filming a new movie with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling in addition to some exciting names like Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. It looks like the Russos have Evans working hard because he just took to Instagram to show off a gnarly bruise.