Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel Heroes React to Eternals Trailer in Hilarious Viral Video

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Avengers got to weigh in on the new Eternals trailer in a new parody video. Internet favorite Mark Phillips and his band of jokesters decided to joke about what Captain America, The Hulk, Punisher, and other heroes had to say about the absence of the heroes during the Battle for Earth. (For the sake of the parody, some heroes got included that weren’t there either!) There are some silly jabs a Sam Wilson, Thor getting outshined by Steve Rogers, and Hulk questioning what anger is really for. It’s all very funny and plays off the existing queries from fans about where The Eternals were when everything was on the line. These kinds of questions pop up almost constantly in the MCU when there is a big world-ending stakes battle going on. As the cast of characters continues to expand, there will have to be reasons for why the entire crew doesn’t assemble.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mark Phillips
Person
Hulk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Viral Video#Eternals#Ms Marvel#Heroes#Avengers#Sports Illustrated#Wandavision#Falcon#Black Widow#The Ten Rings#Mcu#Trailer#Funny#Earth#Captain America#Internet#Theatres#Happiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Marvel’s Eternals villain teased in debut trailer as bigger than Thanos

The first teaser trailer for the eagerly-anticipated next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has offered the first tease of the Marvel’s Eternals villain, or at least a tease of the villain’s power level, which promises to be more of a threat to Earth than even Thanos. The debut Marvel’s Eternals trailer has finally dropped, giving fans their first look at the next big MCU movie for 2021. But who’s the Eternals movie villain, and why should they be feared over previous MCU threats?
MoviesHypebae

Marvel's First 'Eternals' Trailer Reveals Epic Cast

Marvel just released a first look at Eternals, a star-studded epic telling the story of Earth’s earliest, most powerful superheroes. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film sees the clan of immortal warriors reunite to protect humankind from the Deviants, a tribe of super-villains. Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much...
MoviesHello Magazine

Angelina Jolie is unrecognisable in new Marvel's Eternals trailer

Angelina Jolie has wowed alongside a Hollywood A-lister cast for the first trailer of Marvel's film Eternals - and it looks seriously epic. In the preview, Angelina can be spotted in her first MCU role with dyed blonde hair and a cream costume fit for a superhero!. The upcoming film's...
Movieshypable.com

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ touch down on earth in first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Eternals is here, and it introduces viewers to an all new team of superheroes. Marvel’s Eternals won’t arrive in theaters until later on this year, but fans who just can’t wait to get a taste of what’s in store won’t be left wanting thanks to an all new teaser trailer for the movie.
Moviesnerdist.com

ETERNALS Trailer Looks Like One of Marvel’s Grandest Movies

Watching the first proper trailer for Marvel’s Eternals movie is a wild experience in its own right. From moment one, the trailer eschews the poppy vibe Marvel Studios has leaned into in recent years; the proclivity for fun that has made the Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy movies among its most popular series. Here, under the direction of recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, we set up for something grander. Accompaniment by Skeeter Davis’ somber 1962 hit “The End of the World” only amplifies that aura. But that’s just the beginning here.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Eternals’ Teaser: Meet Marvel’s Newest Heroes

On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Eternals:' Watch the First Trailer for Chloé Zhao's Marvel Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest space outing will follow an immortal alien race, called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The heroes possess different powers and abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. More from Variety. Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast...
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret and Spoiler

The trailer for Marvel’s Eternals opens with an ancient Earth culture looking out at the arrival of the title character’s alien ship. It’s a cool visual — and a reference to the myth of the three ships — the notion that an early civilization was not able to even see the arrival of colonizing ships because the visitors were so alien a concept that their minds couldn’t process the visual. That’s basically what we see here.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Eternals Teaser Trailer and Poster Released by Marvel Studios!

Marvel Studios has released the official Eternals teaser trailer and poster, which preview the highly-anticipated movie opening in theaters on November 5, 2021. You can watch the Eternals teaser trailer by using the player below and scroll down to view the full poster!. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland),...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Marvel's Eternals teaser offers a first glimpse of the immortal heroes

The much-awaited teaser of Marvel's upcoming film, Eternals, is now out. The teaser introduces us to the film's ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Barry Keoghan as Druig.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Eternals Trailer Song Is Sadder Than You Think

Marvel’s first full-length Eternals trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it sets a mood. The film is directed and co-written by Chloé Zhao, who won Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland, a heart-wrenching journey through a desolate landscape. The song featured in the Eternals trailer has been evoking tragic isolation for years. It played on an endless loop in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted. It foretold the zombie apocalypse in the first teaser trailers for The Walking Dead. But the song has even sadder roots than that.
MoviesThe Brick Fan

Marvel’s Eternals Teaser Trailer Gives Glimpse of LEGO Tie-In Sets

This morning, Marvel dropped the official teaser trailer for the Eternals movie and we get a first look at what the LEGO sets could be referencing. The Eternals isn’t your typical MCU movie as it focuses on an immortal alien race created by the Celetials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years. The beginning of the trailer shows the triangular ship from the Rise of the Domo (76156) but that’s as much that was shown for the LEGO tie-in sets.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Marvel's 'Eternals' Trailer Drops, Kicking Off A New Chapter For The MCU

Marvel Studios has just dropped the very first trailer for Eternals, and it looks like a serious change in direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals follows the adventures of The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The trailer doesn't give too much away... but it's clear that after all this time, something is bringing these beings back together to break the one promise they made when they arrived on Earth: no interfering.
MoviesGamespot

Eternals First Trailer Is Here, Introduces The Latest Marvel Team

The first trailer for Eternals is here. The Marvel movie is directed by Nomadland's Chloe Zhao and it hits theaters on November 5. The trailer doesn't reveal much in the way of plot details, but it's a visually stunning introduction to the ancient superhero team of the title. The voiceover states, "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered--until now." We don't find out what exactly has brought them to the attention of mankind, but it will presumably involve their evil counterparts, the Deviants. It looks very different from previous MCU movies, which won't be surprising to anyone who has seen Zhao's Oscar-winning Nomadland. Check the trailer out below:
MoviesMovieWeb

Eternals Poster Welcomes a Group of Immortal Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new poster for Eternals has been released by Marvel Studios. Along with the first Eternals trailer for the upcoming movie, the poster gives us a peek at the titular team of immortal superheroes. In the movie, the Eternals emerge after thousands of years in hiding to keep the planet safe from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. You can take a look at the poster below.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, And More MCU Stars Wished Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

Tom Holland turned 25 years old this week, and yet, the members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may never stop treating him like the “little brother” of the family, the one you are comfortable messing with because, well, it’s easy and he can’t do much about it. Holland was a latecomer to the MCU, stepping into the iconic role of Spider-Man in Joe and Anthony Russo’s 2016 blockbuster, Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he’s been the target of pranks by his fellow co-stars, or singled out for his propensity for leaking important MCU spoilers ahead of time. And on the celebratory day of his birth, Holland’s Marvel colleagues really let him have it.