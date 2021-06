I love the energy at Grant Park Beach in recent years, and the summer of 2021 promises to be another fun one at this community treasure. First, I want to thank Milwaukee County Parks for their work in recent weeks cleaning up a lot of the larger wood debris that marked the beach throughout the summer of 2020. If you haven’t seen the beach lately, take a drive down — and enjoy the smooth road when you do. The access road is looking great after being resurfaced last year, thanks to advocacy from the Friends of Grant Park and Supervisor Steven Shea.