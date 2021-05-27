Cancel
Mental Health

‘Cry closet’: Amazon mocked for creating ‘AmaZen’ mental health box for warehouse workers

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwK8t_0aDr9bWq00

Amazon has been mocked after introducing the “AmaZen” mental health booth for its warehouse employees to unwind in.

The e-commerce giant says it introduced the interactive “Mindful Practice Room” where employees can watch videos on “mental health and mindful practices”.

“With AmaZen I wanted to create a space that’s quiet, that people could go and focus on their mental and emotional well-being,” said Leila Brown, the Amazon employee who invented the booth, in a company video.

“The ZenBooth is an interactive kiosk where you can navigate through a library of mental health and mindful practices to recharge the internal battery.”

Amazon’s profits soared to record-levels during the Covid-19 pandemic with customers stuck at home and reliant on online ordering of food, medicines and other essential items.

But the company has been slammed by its own employees over working conditions, gruelling shifts, and labour practices.

And it has been accused of interfering with workers’ rights to organise or to form a union and seen walkouts , protests and strikes at warehouses  in Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, Iowa, California, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Some employees have even claimed that they do not have time to use a toilet during their shifts and have been forced to urinate in plastic bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22371Z_0aDr9bWq00

Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US employees in 2018 and in April said it could give raises of between $0.50 and $3 to 500,000 workers.

But its new ZenBooth drew quick criticism on social media.

“Or you could pay your employees well, not treat them like garbage, and accept unionisation,” tweeted @70bpmhiccups.

“Imagine working in a place where this is deemed necessary,” tweeted @johnnymac79.

“Maybe just pay people a living wage instead?!?” wrote @tommiesunshine.

And @gwenissocrazy added: “Got to admit, Amazon News writers are getting pretty good at the dystopian satire thing.”

“Imagine working for a company so dystopian where conditions are so awful that they need to put a cry closet in the middle of the floor, and the company tries to sell it as a badge of honour,” tweeted @chartier.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
Labor Issuesnews9.com

Amazon Workers Have Highest Warehouse Injury Rate, Labor Groups Say

The online shopping boom that has turned Amazon into the world's largest e-commerce company has a dark side: the highest industry injury rate for workers who pack and ship the millions of products sent around the globe, according to a coalition of labor groups. The groups based their analysis, released...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Amazon to Overhaul Warehouse Worker Metric Cited in Injuries

Amazon.com Inc. is overhauling a controversial worker-productivity yardstick that has drawn the ire of warehouse employees who say it imposes an unsafe burden on them. The world’s largest online retailer uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor productivity at its facilities, and employees must explain why they’ve been away from their workstations — what Amazon calls “time off task.” If they reach a certain threshold they’ll be issued warnings and even terminated.
HealthGifts & Decorative Accessories

Candle Company Creates Line to Help Boost Mental Health

In response to her own mental health struggles, Nakia Ramsey founded Marie Maurice Candle Company, a candle brand that promotes mental and emotional self-care. “I landed on candles because I suffer from depression and anxiety, and candles always brought me peace,” Ramsey said. “My husband suggested that I learn how to make them and I found that creating candles provided a calm for my anxiety and I fell in love with the process. My goal is to create scents that are good for the mind, body, and soul.”
Seattle, WAWashington Post

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at higher rates than other firms

SEATTLE — Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, is also a leader in another category: how often its warehouse workers are injured. New work-related injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration showed those jobs can be more dangerous than at comparable warehouses. Since 2017, Amazon reported a higher rate of serious injury incidents that caused employees to miss work or be shifted to light-duty tasks than at other warehouse operators in retail.
The Independent

‘Something is broken in America’: Video of Amazon worker meltdown raises concerns for welfare

A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has...
BusinessWashington Times

AmaZen: Amazon launches self-care booths for stressed-out employees

Amazon has introduced private pods dubbed “AmaZen” stations where tired or stressed employees can take a load off and watch a meditation video as a means of self-care. The online retail giant announced in a press release the launch of its WorkingWell program, which includes a number of services for employees “that are scientifically proven to help them recharge and reenergize, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury.”
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

Amazon Introduces ZenBooths, Booths for Stressed Warehouse Workers (Video)

Mental Practice Kiosks is part of the WorkingWell program, which aims to help employees “recharge and rejuvenate”. The company uploaded a video with the cameras exposed, but deleted it hours later. Amazon introduced Zen Booths or Mental Practice Booths where their warehouse employees can remove accumulated stress and take a...
Mental Healthtelecoms.com

Amazon mental health initiative backfires

Tech giant Amazon is so concerned about its warehouse workers’ mental health that it’s providing capsules in which they can sit and sort their heads out. They’re called AmaZen, presumably because they’re so calming and reassuring. ‘During shifts employees can visit AmaZen stations and watch short videos featuring easy-to-follow wellbeing activities, including guided meditations, positive affirmations, calming scenes with sounds, and more,’ said a recent press release announcing the launch of Amazon’s ‘WorkingWell’ programme.
BusinessGizmodo

Amazon: Overworked Warehouse Employees Can Go Reflect in the Despair Closet

Amazon came up with a dystopian solution for when its warehouse employees struggle to keep their sanity amid workloads so grueling they often don’t have time to use the bathroom: Banish them to the meditation box. The “ZenBooth” or “Mindful Practice Room,” as it’s called, is part of Amazon’s recently...
The Independent

Amazon’s new ‘AmaZen’ booths are a spiritually dark solution for late capitalism

This week, Amazon rolled out a glossy promotional video for its ‘AmaZen’ initiative, phone booth-sized pods where employees can watch a “library of mental health and mindful practices to recharge the internal battery.”I hope the AmaZen cubes come with excellent soundproofing, because if I was an Amazon employee, or perhaps more likely an overworked seasonal contractor, I would want to go inside, lock the door, and call outgoing Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos a series of names unprintable in a fine family newspaper like The Independent.“With AmaZen, I wanted to provide a place that’s quiet that people...
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Blue Cross Workers Made Mental Health a Priority During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in different ways – but the undercurrent of all the changes we’ve shouldered in the past year is stress. Stress can exacerbate existing anxiety and depression or make it more difficult to handle new changes in life. Above all, the pandemic emphasized the need to...
Shepherdsville, KYPioneer News

Amazon provides exclusive health care facility for workers

SHEPHERDSVILLE – Being a first-time mother, Nicole Stahl was accustomed to taking her son to the doctor for regular visits. But when her 18-month-old got sick on a Sunday in April, she knew it would be a trip to the emergency room. However, the five-year employee of Amazon in Shepherdsville...