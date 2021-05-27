Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Texas bans reality television crews from teaming up with the police to film officers on duty

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpDqr_0aDr9ae700

The governor of Texas has banned film crews from contracting with the police for the "purpose of creating a reality television show."

The bill was introduced by Democratic state Rep. James Talarico and is called Javier Ambler's Law. Mr Ambler was a man from Austin who died in police custody after a film crew from A&E's Live PD filmed his arrest.

The legislation enjoyed bipartisan support in the House and Senate, passing with wide margins before Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law.

Mr Talarico – whose district includes the county where Mr Ambler died – said that "policing is not entertainment."

“I’m proud that Democrats and Republicans came together to pass this bill to protect our citizens and help restore faith in law enforcement,” he said.

Mr Abler died after being stopped by Williamson County Sherrif's deputies for a traffic violation. Deputies used tasers on him multiple times, despite his pleas that he could not breathe and that he suffered from congestive heart failure.

The camera crew from A&E's show Live Pd was following the officers on the day of Mr Ambler's death, though it was not broadcasting live at the time.

The show was accused of destroying unused footage of Mr Ambler's death, while the production company owning the show has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office, claiming its deputies illegally seized their cameras and other equipment on the night of Mr Ambler's death.

The show was canceled in last year after details of Mr Ambler's death were reported in the press. The ongoing George Floyd protests added to the pressure for the show - whose primary draw was capturing real, tense situations between police and suspects - to come to an end.

Similarly, the long running police reality TV show Cops was also canceled in 2020.

Two of the deputies involved in Mr Ambler's death were eventually indicted, and the former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, along with the officer's former general counsel,. Jason Nassour, were indicted on evidence-tampering charges.

While the new law prevents camera crews from shooting reality shows, it does not stop documentary or television news programs from filming police work.

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Television#Reality Tv#Shooting#Television News#Cops Police#State Police#Film Crews#Police Work#Law Enforcement#A E#Live Pd#House#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Live Pd#Police Custody#Camera Crews#Tasers#Governor Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Texas StatePosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Reality Shows Banned From Partnerships With Texas Law Enforcement

Texas legislators did the right thing, and with bipartisan support, by banning reality shows partnering with law enforcement after incidents of increased violence. That means shows like COPS or the now-canceled Live PD will no longer be able to partner with local law enforcement for "entertainment" purposes. This move comes after a tragic occurrence resulted from this unwholesome pairing. According to ABC News:
Texas StatePosted by
Primetimer

Texas may ban police cooperation with reality shows after Live PD filmed a man's death in custody

Live PD was canceled last June shortly after the revelation that the A&E reality show filmed the police killing of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, in Austin in 2019. The footage of Ambler's killing was later destroyed. Now, a bill with bipartisan support named after Ambler that would make it illegal for law enforcement agencies to authorize reality television crews to film officers on duty has made its way through the Texas legislature, and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature. “Policing is not entertainment,” said James Talarico, the Democratic state representative who introduced the legislation. He added that police shows like Live PD and Cops "rely on violent encounters between citizens and the police to boost their own ratings.” Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Ambler-Jones, said she believed that her brother would still be alive if the television crews had not been filming. “Because they had Live PD there, it had to be hyped up,” she said. “It had to be drama.” It's still unclear, however, if Gov. Abbott will sign the bill.
Texas Statetdogmedia.com

Texas bans reality TV cop ride-a-longs

Legislation passed in the wake of Javier Ambler, who died after a police chase filmed by Live PD. Everything’s bigger in Texas, but reality TV cop shows have gotten too big for the state. Texas passed a law this week banning law enforcement from working with reality TV shows such...
Imperial, NEImperial Republican

New city police officer coming on duty in July

A new Imperial police officer will come on duty next month, and will arrive with experience in law enforcement. However, as Police Chief Ryan Wisnieski announced the hiring of Chris Bustillos of Colby, Kansas as Imperial’s newest officer, he’s also getting ready to advertise for another officer again due to a recent resignation.
Dallas, TXthewestsidegazette.com

Black Police Officer Reprimanded for Having Braided Hair While on Duty

NATIONWIDE — Dakari Davis, an African American police officer with the DART Police Department in Dallas, Texas, says he is upset and confused after being told that his braided hairstyle is “unprofessional” by a lieutenant, which ultimately led to him being reprimanded. Davis, who began serving in law enforcement in...
Violent Crimestexasscorecard.com

Central Texas County DA’s Office ‘Looking to Prosecute Police Officers’

As the Texas Legislature wraps up passage of House Bill 1900, a proposed law that would prohibit local governments from defunding their police the way Democrat Austin officials did last summer, the Travis County district attorney’s office—in the home county of Texas’ capital city—has signaled the next phase of their campaign against law enforcement: politicized prosecutions of individual officers.
Law Enforcementmeridian.mi.us

New Police Officers Join Meridian Team

The Meridian Township Police Department welcomed four new members to their team with a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, May 24. Officer Meghan Cole, Officer Maggie Cole, Officer Bryant Martin and Officer Taya Catherwood have begun their training. They will complete 50 hours of in-house orientation before they begin a 14 week field training process on the road.
Missouri StateWashington Examiner

Defunding the police is a dangerous reality in Missouri

Earlier this month, the Missouri attorney general’s office secured first-degree murder convictions for Eric Lawson, who murdered his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and his 10-month-old infant son. He shot and killed Breiana Ray, who was 22 years old, and her mother, Gwendolyn Ray, who was 50, and then set fire to the apartment, locking the door behind him and killing by smoke and fire his son, Aiden.
Technologyladailypost.com

Scenes From Los Alamos Police Virtual Reality Training

LAPD Sgt. Chris Ross looks on as KOB 4 reporter Ryan Laughlin joined the Los Alamos Daily Post today in covering a virtual reality training session at the LAPD. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. This is the scene where KOB 4 reporter Ryan Laughlin as a police is dispatched to investigate...
Violent Crimesheraldsun.com

Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

A Texas woman says she was going to a hospital when she confronted an off-duty officer for impeding her driving and he shot her. Lacresha Murray told KXXV she was driving home Sunday in Copperas Cove when she felt sick and made a U-turn on a residential street. Murray said a driver passed her truck then slowed down and she drove in front of the truck again, the news outlet reported.
Tennessee StateArgus Press

On-duty police officer dies in Tennessee motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has died after his motorcycle was involved in an on-duty accident, the department said. Officer Scotty Triplett, 47, died at a hospital Saturday. Memphis police said Triplett was a 27-year veteran of the department. Triplett was part of a department-approved...
Worldlincolnshireworld.com

Police charge man with two murders in Louth

Lincolnshire police said officers attended High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening. Tragically, both Bethany, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren were confirmed to have died. This afternoon (June 3) Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was charged with:. - Two counts of murder;. - Wounding with intent to resist...
Public Safetyharrisondaily.com

MUSEUM MUSINGS: Police officer killed in line of duty

On the night of May 16, 1934, Stuart Howell had been drinking heavily. The 42-year-old house painter quarreled with his wife, and even ran her out of the house. The woman went to the home of her …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...