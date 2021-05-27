‘Jumpst(ART)’ Looks to Reinvigorate Downtown
Downtown Milwaukee is about to come alive with new creative works this summer. On Thursday, Downtown Milwaukee BID #21 announced the launch of “Jumpst(ART),” a series of mixed media creative projects that will be completed and displayed throughout the summer. From chalk to paint and even buskers filling the streets of downtown with music, the project hopes to give the thriving neighborhoods that make up the center of Milwaukee new life.shepherdexpress.com