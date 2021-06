An officer went to Wendy’s at 11:59 p.m. May 29 to talk with an employee about an incident. He said the eatery was closed for the night and employees were in the back of the restaurant cleaning up. He heard someone knocking at the closed drive-through window. He saw a man in a car tapping on the glass. The employee told the man the store was closed for the night. The man at the closed window said he was a driver for a food delivery service and had an order to pick up. Again he was told the eatery was closed for the evening. The motorist became agitated at the window. The employee walked to the back to continue cleaning. He heard a loud noise and then glass breaking. He discovered the drive-through window was broken and glass was on the floor. The motorist then drove away. The eatery’s general manager, who was not at the scene, said via phone the restaurant would pursue charges if a suspect is identified. The delivery service gave police two accounts that had orders from Wendy’s around the time of the incident. Any other inquiries must go through its law department. Management planned to view security tapes. The department’s detective bureau is investigating the incident.