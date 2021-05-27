Craig Ballard

Cornerstone Assembly is blessed to present Greg and Glenda Bostock on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at both our 10:30 am and 6:00 pm services! The Bostocks use a musical and visual presentation to deliver a message of hope through Jesus Christ! As songwriters, many of their songs have been used nationally and internationally touching people around the world! They built their incredible multi-media and video presentation of God’s amazing beauty to enhance their soul-stirring music. They also share true life stories that will encourage audiences of all ages, as they have done for nearly 40 years!