Craig Ballard
Craig Ballard, 66, of Robinson, died May 25, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born Nov. 26, 1954, in St. Louis, the son of Carroll “Pap Shorty” and Dortha (Wheeler) Ballard. He grew up in the McLeansboro area, where his dad and siblings spent countless hours in the woods trapping. Straight out of high school, he entered into the carpentry trade, work that led him and his oldest daughter, Amber, to Texas. Here, he met Susan Inboden, who he married in 1990.roblawnews.com