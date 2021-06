You'll want to know if your kids make you eligible for the child tax credit payments before checks go out. The first payment will arrive on July 15 if you meet the requirements. How much money you get is determined by your income, how many dependents you have and their age. You can get an estimate with CNET's calculator. For example, you could get $3,600 if your child is younger than 6 years old -- including if you had a baby or adopted this year -- and your salary is less than $75,000.