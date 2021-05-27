Cancel
Local jobless rates plunge

roblawnews.com
 7 days ago

Unemployment numbers continue to drop locally, showing drastic improvement from the early days of th...

roblawnews.com
Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Burnett jobless rates continue to fall

State numbers suggest the local economy continues to improve with reduced unemployment figures for the month of April, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Burnett County’s unemployment rate went from 7.5-percent in March down to 6.5-percent in April, moving the county up one notch to 67th in...
Dickinson County, MIMining Journal

April U.P. jobless rate dips significantly

IRON MOUNTAIN — Dickinson County’s jobless rate in April was 4.7%, down markedly from the 16.9% rate reported a year ago and also down from the March rate of 5.3%, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. “Jobless rates in Michigan have dropped very...
Madison County, ILtheintelligencer.com

Metro East jobless rate still dropping

WOOD RIVER — Unemployment rates for the Metro East showed a slight decrease between March and April, and were significantly down from the same time last year when the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic was starting to be felt. According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of...
Economynewspotng.com

South Africa’s Jobless Rate Hits New High – Newspot

South Africa’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level on record in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate rose to 32.6 percent in the first three months of the year, compared to 32.5 percent in the previous quarter.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Portugal Inflation, Jobless Rate Increases

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose in May, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday. The consumer price index rose 1.25 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.55 percent increase in April. The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.63 percent yearly in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Colombia April national jobless rate falls to 15.1%, urban rate down to 17.4%

BOGOTA, May 31(Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate fell to 17.4% in April, from 23.5% in the same month last year, the government statistics agency said on Monday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate was 15.1%, down from 19.8% a year earlier, the DANE agency said. The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment April 17.4% 15.1% March 16.8% 14.2% February 18.1% 15.9% (Reporting by Bogota newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

No improvement in jobless rate here last month

New figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security show the unemployment rate remained unchanged last month in Evanston after a sharp decline in March. The figures for April, released today, show the jobless rate at 5.9% here, unchanged from revised figures for the month before. That’s still far better than before pandemic-related job losses really kicked in in April 2020, but nearly double the pre-pandemic rate in early 2020.
WorldBusiness Insider

Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.8% In April

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday. That was above expectations for 2.7 percent and was up from 2.6 percent in March. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.09 - again missing...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Greece Producer Prices Rise; Jobless Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - Greece producer prices increased in April and jobless rate declined in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday. The producer prices rose 14.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.1 percent increase in March. On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased...
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s April jobless rate remains steady at 6.4%

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Apri was 6.4%, down slightly from 6.5% in March and slightly higher than the national figure. The Delaware Department of Labor reported 31,100 unemployed Delawareans in April 2021 compared to 63,500 during the lockdown period of April 2020. The US unemployment rate was 6.1%...
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula jobless rate drops to 7.4 percent

Unemployment fell slightly to 7.4 percent in Clallam and Jefferson counties last month, one year after record joblessness at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. Clallam County’s jobless rate fell from a revised 7.6 percent in March to a preliminary 7.4 percent in April, the state Employment Security Department said.
Clallam County, WAMy Clallam County

Clallam jobless rate improves slightly

PORT ANGELES – Unemployment rates ticked down slightly last month in Clallam County. According to state figures, the county’s rate was at 7.4%. That’s two tenths of a percent less than in March. But it is 13% better than in April of last year. Due to massive layoffs from the...
MarketsNewsday

LI jobless rate down to 5.4% in April, state reports

Long Island’s unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in April, a stark contrast to the record 17.5% rate hit a year ago, when the pandemic shutdown led to massive layoffs. State data released Tuesday show that 77,500 residents are unemployed, compared to 241,000 in April 2020. The jobless rate, which has...
WorldForexTV.com

Poland Jobless Rate Declines In April

Poland’s jobless rate decreased marginally in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent in April from 6.4 percent in March. This was in line with economists’ expectation. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent. The newly...
The Dalles, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

County’s jobless rate drops almost 50% over 2020

THE DALLES – Unemployment rose slightly, by 0.2 percent, in Umatilla County for the month of April. Oregon Employment Department Regional Economist Dallas Fridley says while he had hoped for a downward trend over the March figures, the slight gain is not a huge problem, especially when you look at where the county was in April 2020.
BusinessNew Castle News

Lower unemployment rate spurs jobless benefits change

As more people head back to work, the state is ending an unemployment program designed to help workers who’ve exhausted their normal jobless benefits. The extended benefits program offered out-of-work people an extra 13 weeks of benefits. That program is being closed down now that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped, Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.6%, wages rise

Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% last month, and a hiring surging prompted by renewed business activity as the pandemic eases is driving up wages in the state, labor officials said Friday. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April was 3.6%, down a bit from March and nearly 10...
Florida Statenewsdaytonabeach.com

Florida Jobless Rate At 4.8 Percent In April

Tallahassee, FL - Florida’s unemployment rate inched up to 4.8 percent in April as the state reported people slowly returning to the labor force after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday said the April rate was up from 4.7 percent...
Georgia StateMiami Herald

Georgia jobless rate falls to 4.3% in 12th straight decline

What a difference a year makes for Georgia's unemployment rates. In April 2020, amid a huge wave of pandemic induced layoffs, the state was hitting an all-time high jobless rate of 12.5%. In April 2021, the state's unemployment rate fell for the 12th straight month, dipping to 4.3% from 4.5% in March.
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Monroe jobless rate sees slight uptick

While most of the major labor markets across Michigan showed signs of improvement, Monroe’s jobless rate regressed. New data from the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget show the Monroe labor market’s unemployment rate for April was 6%, an increase from March’s metric of 5.6%. DTMB officials track jobless...