Bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance at parole or relief fails in House Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice unanimously passed SB 145:. “I thank Chairman James and his colleagues in Criminal Justice for their unanimous passage of SB 145. This legislation will quickly identify individuals with substance use disorders who become involved in the criminal justice system and hopefully provide early intervention and treatment. I appreciate the bipartisan support for this common-sense measure that will reduce crime, reduce drug use, and reduce costs to taxpayers. I look forward to getting it passed by the full House of Representatives and enacted into law so we can help give more people second chances at healthy, productive lives.”