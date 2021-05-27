Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance at parole or relief fails in House Judiciary Committee

houmatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats’ support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.

www.houmatimes.com
