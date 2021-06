Monday night’s contest between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis is going to be a big swing game regardless of the outcome. With Utah leading the teams’ first round playoff series two games to one, Game 4 will either see the Jazz move to within one win of clinching the series or see the Grizzlies tie things up again, with the series then becoming a best-of-three affair as the squads head back to Salt Lake City for Game 5.