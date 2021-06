United Airlines launched two nonstop flights from Newark on Thursday: to Johannesburg, South Africa and to Maui in Hawaii. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said it's now the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service from the United States to Johannesburg. The airline had been flying between Newark and Cape Town, South Africa, but those flights were halted last March because of the coronavirus. The Newark-Cape Town flights will resume on October 31 and when they do, United said it will operate more flights to South Africa than any other U.S. carrier.