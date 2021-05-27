UNM team captures stories of pandemic resilience

As staff transitions back to the office, the idea of a team can be novel after months of remote work, virtual meetings and the home serving as the workplace. How employees did their work changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it imperative that business leaders focus on bringing individual staff members back into the fold of the team. In the post-pandemic phase, they will want to engage in team development to strengthen connections that help drive high performance, as opposed to letting their employees work in social isolation at their desks or in their cubicles.