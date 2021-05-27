UNM team captures stories of pandemic resilience
In April 202, as everyone struggled to adjust to the unprecedented changes brought about by the COVID pandemic, the American Planning Association New Mexico Chapter Board (APA-NM) began to discuss ways to help as a Chapter. As the long-term implications of COVID-19 were still unclear and seemed overwhelming, they began to discuss the possibility of creating a special project to help planners better understand the effects of the pandemic on their communities.news.unm.edu