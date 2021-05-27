Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reid: Chiefs QB Mahomes 'full-go' during voluntary workouts

By DAVE SKRETTA
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSTqN_0aDr7LWu00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes has been “doing everything” while players worked out in shorts at the team's facility near Arrowhead Stadium. Players aren't allowed to wear pads or hit, but the very fact that Mahomes is back on the practice field bodes well for his availability for next month's mandatory minicamp.

“He's still working with (team trainer) Rick Burkholder and that toe, so we'll utilize this more as more of a passing camp,” Reid said. “We don't run the ball much in this thing, so he's been good in that way and his toe is doing well.”

Mahomes was hobbled by the toe throughout the playoffs, though he never acknowledged the severity of the injury. And his inability to move coupled with a makeshift offensive line made him a ripe target for Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who had indicated last month that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery, has been joined at OTAs by just about everybody on the roster. That robust attendance stands in stark contrast to a number of teams, including the AFC West rival Broncos, that exercised their rights in the collective bargaining agreement to skip voluntary workouts.

“We love having the guys back on grass. That's a good thing,” Reid said. “It's hard to teach the fundamentals of the game virtually. It's great we have the tools, I'm not saying that, but it's great to teach the fundamentals on the field.”

The extra on-field workouts are especially helpful for Kansas City given huge changes to the roster, particularly along the offensive line, where not a single player that started in the Super Bowl could be a starter Week 1.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore, and right guard Kyle Long, who was lured out of retirement with a free-agent deal, are among those who have been working with the first-team line.

“Especially up front and maybe for the quarterbacks as well, it's important to get that live timing against a real body, a real defensive end,” Brown said.

“I think I'm at a point in my career where these types of offseasons and being able to practice against live personnel, it helps me a lot. I'm able to focus on things I may not have been able to focus on last year.”

In other news, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu said he's not worried about whether the Chiefs will agree with him on a long-term deal with him, even though he's entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu had indicated that an extension was “probably not” happening in Kansas City.

“The negotiation process is tough on anybody, especially a player,” Mathieu said, “but like I said, I try not to focus on it too much. I think I'm a fairly optimistic guy. I try my best to look out the bright side of the window. This is my third franchise so I understand the business. I've grown enough to understand it. I'm mature enough to understand it.”

That doesn't mean Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has given up on signing one of his defense's premier players.

“Last year we were able to get a lot of our veteran players done during the summer,” Veach said shortly after the NFL draft. “Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and how we feel about him and his role both on and off the field.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Defensive Line#Left Field#Kansas City Chiefs#The Associated Press#Ap Nfl#All Pro#Afc West Rival Broncos#Voluntary Workouts#Turf Toe#Arrowhead Stadium#Pads#Otas#Surgery#Kansas City#Tampa Bay#Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Chiefs on a bye bye?

For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell on his play style: 'I consider myself a playmaker'

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cornell Powell has been described in plenty of different ways since his arrival with the team. Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt likened him to Sammy Watkins, describing him as a “post-up receiver.” Chiefs GM Brett Veach agreed. Powell, however, sees himself in a different light. He doesn’t want to be put into a box. Instead, he simply wants to be known as a playmaker.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs begin Phase 2 of NFL's offseason program today

There’s no rest for Kansas City Chiefs rookies as they jump right into Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday. The team completed rookie minicamp this weekend and now they’ll get one week of Phase 2 activities. In prior offseasons, the NFL had three weeks of Phase 2 activities, but in the current modified offseason program, they do less work in this phase. While the majority of work during this period is strength and conditioning, it does open up some on-field workouts to veteran players. Everything to this point is voluntary, so don’t expect the entirety of this team to show up for it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Expect Andy Reid to go back to his more vintage offensive look

Andy Reid loves to throw the ball, but has rarely relied on a deep passing game. Mahomes and company will likely see a return to Reid’s old ways. We discuss. The Chiefs have revolutionized offensive play in the National Football League. With weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs have made a deeper emphasis on pushing the ball down the field through the air than seemingly any team in history. With a cannon for an arm, Patrick Mahomes is perfect for this style of play. Although the Chiefs had great moments last season on offense, they also had moments in which they looked disjointed and out of sync.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin signing with Giants to play tight end

Tim Tebow isn’t the only former NFL player revitalizing his career with a switch to the tight end position. After a tryout at the tight end position at New York Giants rookie minicamp this weekend, former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin is signing a contract with the team according to numerous reports. Benjamin last played in the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018 as a receiver, appearing in just three games and catching two targets for 26 yards.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs rookie minicamp Day 3

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their final day of rookie minicamp practices on Sunday. Things ramped up on the final day of practices and culminated in some red-zone drills. On Sunday, Andy Reid and three players — Lucas Niang, Shane Buechele and Dalton Schoen — spoke to the media. Reid gave a great overview of what he saw at minicamp, while the players provided insight into their experiences over the course of the weekend.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid talks highly anticipated Chiefs-Packers Week 9 matchup

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joined his good friend Steve Mariucci on NFL Network’s schedule reveal show. The two are old pal’s from their time working with the Green Bay Packers, so of course, they couldn’t avoid talking about the highly anticipated matchup between the two teams. The hype comes from the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Top 5 Quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys Will Face in 2021

In years past, a rundown of the Dallas Cowboys schedule read like a who’s who of quarterbacks in the NFL. Back in 2019, the Cowboys had to face Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady as the most difficult quarterbacks on their schedule. While each year is different and the offenses the teams face do have some turnover year-to-year, the Cowboys will have several difficult quarterback matchups on the schedule.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell sees similarities between Andy Reid, Dabo Swinney

Kansas City Chiefs WR Cornell Powell is already making an impression at rookie minicamp. Powell made some nice catches during practice this weekend, even earning some 1-on-1 instruction from Chiefs HC Andy Reid on his first day. The veteran head coach issued some of his patented advice, reminding the rookie to let his personality show during practice.