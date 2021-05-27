Cancel
'Endangered Alphabets: An Introduction'

 6 days ago

The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Endangered Alphabets: An Introduction” with Tim Brookes, June 2. More than 85 percent of the world’s alphabets are in danger of extinction — suppressed, marginalized, excluded from education, sometimes even banned. When they are forced into disuse, centuries — even millennia — of written documents will be incomprehensible to the very culture that created them, and whose identity and value they underwrite.

