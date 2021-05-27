'Endangered Alphabets: An Introduction'

One great thing about the Julia programming language is the robust mathematics featured in the language. The language has some really great features that set it apart from similar languages in this regard. Linear algebra is extremely important for Data Science. Julia seeks to target Scientific computing and numerical analysis, so it can be presumed that Julia is pretty good at linear algebra. This is certainly the case, however, linear algebra in Julia is built into the core of the language, which is less common than one might think in programming. Adding to the differences between Julia and other similar programming languages, algebraic expressions and syntax is quite different to a lot of other options.