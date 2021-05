Sponsored. IDW Publishing and SEGA® of America, Inc. will release a special comic book collaboration celebrating 30 years of the video game sensation-turned-pop culture icon, Sonic the Hedgehog™. Timed to the speedster’s 30th trip around the sun this June, IDW will release the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special, a super-sized 80-page comic book featuring three tales of colorful heroes and dastardly villains, sure to tug at the heartstrings of fans of all ages! With the franchise entering a new decade, the anniversary issue will feature the writings of New York Times best-selling authors Gale Galligan and the McElroy Brothers to bring a fresh spin to the Blue Blur’s next chapter.