This wireless charger costs more than my house!

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Microsoft’s Surface Duo, Samsung Galaxy phones and more are on sale. The official news today begin with deals as, I just love how Amazon discounts products that just got released. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro out of which I just reviewed the 360 variant is available for 98 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage variant for $1002. Now my recommendation is that you go to Samsung.com, as that same variant is available for 650 bucks but, you need an eligible laptop to trade-in. Going back to Amazon, if you’re looking for a Mac, the M1 MacBook Air is available for 60 dollars off, leaving the base model for $950. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Sony’s XM4’s which I’m currently using are available for 52 dollars off, leaving them at 298 bucks. If you’re looking for Earbuds, Sony’s Mark 3’s are getting the same treatment, leaving those at 178 dollars. Finally, if you’re looking for a new phone, Amazon still has the Galaxy S21 Plus for 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 799. We have more deals on other Sony Headphones, Earbuds, other Samsung products and more in the links in the description.