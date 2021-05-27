Cancel
This wireless charger costs more than my house!

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – Straight from the “who has money for this stuff” file, comes the Volonic Valet 3 wireless charger. Functionally, it can charge 3 different Qi capable devices at once. Be it smartphones like the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phones, wireless earbuds like Apple Airpods, and more. The charging pad is made of wool which is trendy, and wait for it… the base is made of sold 18K gold. Spiffy right? But get a load of the price… It’s $280,000! Yes, that number of zeros is correct.

the-gadgeteer.com
