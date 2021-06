U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on May 6. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight & Reform penned a letter to the Archivist of the United States, David Ferriero, regarding the delays veterans and their families are encountering while requesting their records from the National Personnel Records Center (NRPC).