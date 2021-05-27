Cancel
NCAA Round-Up: CCHA Up And Running, Atlantic Hockey Has Decisions To Make

Cover picture for the articleThe revitalized Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has made a slew of announcements as the eight-team conference prepares for its inaugural season in 2021-22. It was nearly two years ago that seven WCHA teams began the process of withdrawing from the conference with the intention of reforming the disbanded CCHA. Now, those seven teams in Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State, and Northern Michigan have prepared to continue their rivalries in a newly minted NCAA conference while adding Minnesota-based University of St. Thomas.

www.flohockey.tv
