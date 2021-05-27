Episode 287: The Role of the CHRO and Business Acumen

Do more for employees. One of the greatest advantages of committing to digital transformation initiatives is to use it to enhance the workplace. The company goes as the employee base goes, and if employees don’t have a world-class set of tools and technologies to support their work and the customer base they serve, they will be at a disadvantage when interacting with the market. One example here is to leverage a collaboration application like Slack or Microsoft Teams to make it easier to work together internally with colleagues. Internal collaboration tools have emerged as being mission-critical to ensure work is moving forward.