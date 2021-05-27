Cancel
Fed to hold Jackson Hole symposium in person, after COVID hiatus

By Reuters Staff
May 27 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday that it will host “a modified, in-person program” for this year’s central bankers’ confab in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after last year holding the high-profile conference online amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The event will adhere to all health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time of the program,” the Kansas City Fed said in a statement. Closer to the event, which will take place Aug. 26-28, “we anticipate providing notice of keynote speeches that will be available to the public virtually, in real-time.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)

