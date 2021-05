I’m not much of a camper, but when I head into the outdoors I want as many comforts of home as possible, and that includes a simple and efficient way to make a hot meal. Solo’s Stove Grill is a no-hassle charcoal grill that’s easy to transport and assembles in minutes. In fact, Solo claims that from backpack to burgers, it’s ready to start cooking in less than 15 minutes. Right now, you can get the Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle for $480 with free shipping. That’s $295 off the regular price of $775, and the lowest price it has ever sold for.