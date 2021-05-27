Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska county sheriff's deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

 7 days ago

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine during two stops this week along Interstate 80, according to the county sheriff. Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance said deputies seized 3 pounds of the drug on Monday after stopping a vehicle for several...

Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
California StateBakersfield Channel

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price's home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.”
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Iowa StateKETV.com

COVID-19 in Iowa, Nebraska: Tracking cases, and the latest vaccine information

A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents in the wake of the CDC issuing new guidelines. But the country may be moving too quickly and not focusing enough on the key part of CDC's guidelines, one expert told CNN on Saturday.
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

More than $12.6M in federal grants awarded to support Nebraska’s aviation system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Two Arrested After Pursuit Between Lincoln And Omaha

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit late Monday morning between Lincoln and Omaha. At approximately 11:30 a.m. the NSP Aviation Support Division was notified that the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a Kia Forte that had fled a traffic stop. Deputies discontinued their pursuit as the vehicle was passing through Lincoln on eastbound Interstate 80.
Minnesota StateNebraskaTV

Two from Minnesota arrested after pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two from Minnesota have been arrested after a pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). NSP said that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Seward County Sheriff's Office let them know they were in pursuit of a Kia Forte that fled a traffic stop. The pursuit was stopped as the vehicle was passing through Lincoln on Interstate 80 going east.
York, NEGrand Island Independent

COVID-19 death confirmed in Four Corners Health District

YORK – It has been confirmed that another COVID-related death has occurred in the Four Corners Health District. Health officials say the death was that of a Seward County woman in her 60s “who had been suffering from COVID and passed away at home.”. This latest death brings the district’s...
Kansas StatePosted by
North Platte Post

SW Kan. man dies after head-on crash with semi

SEWARD COUNTY —A Kansas died in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Seward County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Peterbilt semi driven by Santos Enriquez, 60, Turpin, Oklahoma, was northbound on U.S. 83 one mile south of the U.S. 160 Junction. The semi crossed the center line...
Nebraska StateKETV.com

Troopers arrest two people after high-speed pursuit

Two people are in custody after a pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha, Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol said Lamar Parsons Ferguson, 34 was driving a Kia Forte. They said he fled when the Seward County Sheriff's office tried to pull him over for a traffic stop. That's when NSP pilots started following the car.
Seward County, NESeward County Independent

Dr. Dennis D. Bejot

Dr. Dennis D. Bejot passed away May 8, 2021, in Lincoln. He was the son of Jesse Francis Bejot and Leah Ida (Primmer) Bejot and was born Oct. 13, 1935, at Ainsworth. He attended and was graduated from Ainsworth Public High School in 1953. Farmed with his father and brother, Francis Bejot, for three years. During the winter months, he attended and was graduated from the Grand Island Business College in January 1956. Enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1956, and was discharged in March of 1959. Two of the years were spent in Tokyo, Japan. He returned home and farmed and fed cattle with his brother Francis for three years before attending the University of Nebraska in 1962. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska in Vocational Education with a teaching certificate in 1966. He received a Master of Science Degree with a major in Vocational Education and minor in Agronomy from the University of Nebraska in 1968. Later on he returned to college and received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Adult Education from Iowa State University in 1981.