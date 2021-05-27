Dying Light 2 Stay Human Launches December 7; Official Gameplay Trailer
Techland have announced the release date and gameplay trailer for upcoming survival horror action RPG Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Set 15 years after the events of the first game, humanity has managed to eek out survival from a zombie-creating virus. This “modern dark age” has created an almost medieval settlement and the even more savage lands beyond are rife with bandits, the starving, and violence. By night; the zombies command the land.nichegamer.com