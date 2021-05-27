Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Launches December 7; Official Gameplay Trailer

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland have announced the release date and gameplay trailer for upcoming survival horror action RPG Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Set 15 years after the events of the first game, humanity has managed to eek out survival from a zombie-creating virus. This “modern dark age” has created an almost medieval settlement and the even more savage lands beyond are rife with bandits, the starving, and violence. By night; the zombies command the land.

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Human#Gameplay#Dying Light 2#Human Settlement#Official Trailer#Launches#Pc Game#Techland#Xbox One#Release Date#Survival#Windows Pc#Brutal Combat Skills#Complex Characters#Humanity#Civilization#The Game#Co Op#Humankind#December 7th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #153 – God of War: Ragnarok Delay, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch, Fall Guys Source Code Leak

The past week has seen an abundance of high-profile news, some good, others bad. In terms of bad, this year was already plagued enough with delays but now a highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive joins the list. Luckily, PlayStation is making its presence known over on PC by porting their exclusives there to the delight of many gamers who didn’t own the PlayStation 4. There was a couple of other notable news, including a source code leak, a slightly messy launch, and new information on upcoming games.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Random: A Gears Of War 3 PS3 Prototype Has Been Released Online

Last May, leaked footage of Gears of War 3 running on a PlayStation 3 devkit appeared online. At the time, Epic Games noted how it had been used in Unreal Engine 3 for internal testing purposes and was never an "actual product work". Now, the same prototype version (dated 19th...
Video GamesGematsu

The Last Spell launches in Early Access on June 3

Turn-based tactical RPG The Last Spell will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on June 3 for $19.99, publisher The Arcade Crew and Gamera Game, and developer CCCP announced. The game will be available at a 10 percent-off discount price for the first two weeks after launch. The...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sludge Life gets dirty on Switch and Steam with a June release date

Developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Sludge Life will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam with a release date of June 2, 2021, and it will be 15% off if preordered. Till now, the game has been an Epic Games Store exclusive, where it is currently still free. (Maybe you should just go download it there.)
Video GamesIGN

Rust Console Edition - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the brutal launch trailer for the survival game, Rust, available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In Rust, conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves, or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn't tell its inhabitants what to do.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Just Die Already launch trailer

Curve Digital and DoubleMoose Games have issued a launch trailer for Just Die Already, their old people mayhem sandbox game. Give it a look below. Just Die Already is available for Switch as an eShop download. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dying Light 2 release date leaked ahead of the official reveal

The Dying Light 2 release date will be officially revealed later today, but ads that have started appearing online have already confirmed when the game will be released. These ads, shown on multiple websites, including Twitch, confirm that Techland’s game will be released on December 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. The ads also revealed details of the pre-order bonuses, including a Reload Outfit, Reload Weapons Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dying Light 2 Release Date Leaked on Italian Media Outlet (UPDATE)

Game company Techland will be hosting its latest livestream showing a new gameplay video of upcoming video game Dying Light 2. It seems a new report has leaked its supposed-to-be release date. The leak came from an Italian media outlet called Everyeye.it. It was revealed that the second game will...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Valve's Gabe Newell teases some Steam/Consoles news for later this year

Gabe Newell, the co-founder and President of Valve has teased some upcoming news regarding Steam and video games consoles for later this year. Speaking to students at the Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week, the Valve exec was asked if the company had any plans to bring Steam games to consoles.
Video Gamesava360.com

Farlight 84 - Official Hunt Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming third-person shooter for a look at gameplay and the reveal of its flagship mode called HUNT. The game will launch with the HUNT mode, which features fierce and fast-paced PvP action with up to 48 players, where each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points. Once teams have enough points, they'll have the opportunity to evacuate the map. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Rumor: Dragon's Dogma 2 to be Powered by Resident Evil Village Engine

A well-known insider informed that Dragon's Dogma 2 is being developed on the RE Engine, used in Resident Evil Village. Capcom hasn't officially announced the game, although its launch is expected at the latest next year. Well-known and rather reliable insider Dusk Golem tweeted on Saturday that Dragon's Dogma 2,...
Video GamesIGN

Rogue Lords - Disciples Gameplay Trailer

Meet the nine evil Disciples and get a deep dive into gameplay and the characters' combat abilities in this latest trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy turn-based Roguelike game, Rogue Lords. At the start of each run of Rogue Lords, you create a team of three Disciples. Each character has unique attacking and defensive skills, and none of them is limited to a single role. Choose your team based on your play style and adapt your Disciples' arsenal of skills to in-game events to defeat the most powerful enemies. Each Disciple has their own special skills. You will need to choose different combinations of spells and curses to create diabolical team synergies. Rogue Lords arrives in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 New Monsters & Release Date Revealed

Even more Monsters for you to hunt down coming soon. Much like previous games in the series, Monster Hunter Rise has been promised new content that'll release for months after the game's initial launch. The biggest update yet, Update 3.0, has finally gone live. Read on to learn just exactly...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Pre-Order Bonus for PS5 & PS4 users

Further to our previous article about the trailer release date for Dying Light 2 (which was right!), we’re back to talk about Dying Light 2 and its pre-order bonuses. There’s more than one edition of the game that’s becoming available, so let’s get right into it. Dying Light 2: Stay...