UAB professor receives research grant for HIV suppression study

When Professor Agnes Berki signed up for her fall 2020 sabbatical she thought she would be studying microbiology to help develop her own research on asthma. For years she had wanted to focus on illnesses caused by bacteria and fungi, especially asthma. “The treatment is still symptomatic,” says Berki of the chronic condition. She knew she had a niche that was worthy of study and something she could bring back to her students in the School of Natural Sciences at Caldwell. But then March 2020 happened: COVID-19, lockdowns, the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 bulldozed its way into the center seat of science, public health, medicine, technology, and society.