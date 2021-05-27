Cancel
UAB professor receives research grant for HIV suppression study

uab.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Scott Batey, Ph.D. has received a $2.98 million grant from the National Institute on Mental Health. The award will help Batey, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Social Work, investigate the effectiveness and implementation implications of the Project nGage intervention, ultimately leading to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, suppression among participants.

