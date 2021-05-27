UAB professor receives research grant for HIV suppression study
The University of Alabama at Birmingham's Scott Batey, Ph.D. has received a $2.98 million grant from the National Institute on Mental Health. The award will help Batey, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Social Work, investigate the effectiveness and implementation implications of the Project nGage intervention, ultimately leading to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, suppression among participants.