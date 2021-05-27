Activate! Local Venues: The National #2

WRRV Sessions is going digital again for June. Each day I feel like we get closer to being back in person for WRRV Sessions. I can't confirm anything, but I like to think that by the fall of this year, we'll be back at the Newburgh Brewing Company drinking beers and listening to live music again. With all the tours being announced for this fall, I HOPE that we'll be able to have our own concert too, a.k.a WRRV Sessions in person. But until then, we're staying safe and keeping you safe by going digital for WRRV Sessions in June.