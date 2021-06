The Vax-a-Million program has exceeded Governor Mike DeWine's expectations. He says a little over 2.7 million people are registered for the first drawing for one million dollars Wednesday night. Plus, there were 104,000 students under the age of 17 registered for the full-ride scholarship to one of Ohio’s state universities. DeWine announced the giveaway after Ohio started seeing a downward trend of people getting their COVID vaccine, but since then there have been significant increases of 16 to 49-year-olds getting their shots.