Rock Island Prepped for Reopening

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Island State Park will reopen to visitors this summer after being closed in 2020 because of high water levels that made the pier inaccessible to the Karfi ferry. On May 21, Randy Spevacek of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shuttled Friends of Rock Island volunteers so they could help to get the park ready for an anticipated May 28 opening.

