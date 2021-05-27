Rock Island Prepped for Reopening

The Stone Pony, an iconic Jersey shore music venue renowned for decades of live performances by music’s top rock legends, will celebrate its reopening at the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend. A new, outdoor beer garden affectionately named “The Stone Pony South Side” will welcome guests starting at 5 p.m. on Fri., May 28. Previewing its upcoming summer music series there, The Stone Pony will feature live music performances by “The Nerds” on Sat., May 29, as well as local Asbury Park favorite “Waiting on Mongo” on Sun., May 30. Tickets for these preview beer garden events are available now on Ticketmaster.com. The venue’s summer music series, hosted in cooperation with Live Nation, will welcome a long list of popular bands to The Stone Pony Summer Stage beginning in July and running through the fall. For additional information on these or other upcoming performances, guests are encouraged to visit stoneponyonline.com.