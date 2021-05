Curb appeal is important: The way your home looks from the street is what gives visitors a first impression of your property. That's why exterior updates are so popular, but before you hire a professional to install new siding or peruse paint chips for the front door, it's important to know how much these types of upgrades generally cost. Once you start tinkering with the exterior façade, you may not want to stop, and depending on the scope of the job—whether it's a simple repair or a full replacement—the cost could vary widely. Plus, some jobs may be a reasonable do-it-yourself project while others require calling in the professionals.