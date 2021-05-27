Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is on the horizon, and many rumors and specs about the foldable phone have leaked so far. According to tipster Iceuniverse, the new Z Flip 3 will weigh 183 grams, which is the same weight as the original Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G. This new information only further supports previous rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be more of an updated version of its predecessors, rather than a completely revamped model.www.phonearena.com