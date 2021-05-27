Weather fueling crop expectations

This is a critical week for the crops growing around Langdon, North Dakota. “We are really going to be hurt if we don’t get more rains,” said Kevin Waslaski, who farms north of town. “Farmers are always optimistic and we can have a crop if we get the moisture.” It’s the same story for Jake Muhs, who farms west of Langdon. “We have to dig two inches down to get moisture. The corn is taking a beating with the wind and hot temperatures.” Near Brockett, farmer Austin Sundeen said the spring wheat and barley look tough. “The wheat and barley are close to being finished up in this part of the state.” Farmers are encouraged to take care of themselves during these stressful times. Hear the latest Crop Watch.