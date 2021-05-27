Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Weather fueling crop expectations

agupdate.com
 18 days ago

The grain market “is full of optimism for good crops” as ideal weather comes through the cornbelt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Even the normally parched Texas panhandle has received good rain,” Payne said, as he said there is “little to no” weather premium left in the markets. However,...

www.agupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops#Memorial Day#Market Demand#Market Prices#Optimism#Daniels Trading#Ideal Weather#Ethanol Margins#Pork Prices#Markets#Rain#Grain#Cash Beef#Texas Panhandle#Observance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Futures Expected Higher

The cattle complex showed strong gains Friday as traders took advantage of lower grain prices to buy the market. The same may hold true Monday as grains were significantly lower again overnight. Hogs may have a slow, cautious start to the week as traders wait for direction of cash and confirmation of trend.
EnvironmentWDAM-TV

First Weather: Expect a tremendously warm week ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Monday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two today, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top...
Chicago, ILSFGate

Grains lower, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off 3.25 cents at $6.7175 a bushel; July corn lost 13.50 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; July oats fell 11.50 cents at $3.70 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 16.25 cents at $14.9075 a bushel.
Ames, NEwnax.com

The Heat Dome & Major Drought

The southwestern parts of the US are stuck under a heat dome, with temperatures soaring over 115 degrees and major drought conditions. Dennis Todey, head of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames Iowa says there is some concern that could expand northward into the dry areas of the northern plains…
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Forecasts Send Market Reeling Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 28 cents, November soybeans are down 37 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 20 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are sharply lower overnight as weather models flipped more favorably over the weekend for the 6-10 and 8-14 day period. Grains will now be forced to reconcile a more favorable forecast with areas which need improved weather following a tough start to June.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Weather Spurs Selling

Corn is 18 cents to 20 cents lower on the front month, 23 cents to 25 cents lower on new-crop, soybeans are 30 cents to 33 cents lower on the front month, and 34 cents to 36 cents lower on new-crop, and wheat is 3 cents to 15 cents lower.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Farmers abandon crops, Utah residents asked to pray for rain amid record hot weather in parts of US

Parts of the US face record high temperatures as a wave of heat sweeps the country’s southwest.The National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents of Salt Lake City, Utah, they should prepare to see the all-time highest June temperature matched on Tuesday, with the mercury set to hit a sweltering 105F (40.6C).The city last saw daily temperatures that high in 1974, the NWS said.The governmental Weather Prediction Centre’s heat map showed conditions were expected to become even more extreme for people in Arizona and California, however.Yuma, Arizona, is likely to see temperatures of 110F (43C) or higher in the coming days,...
Waseca, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

SROC Weekly Weather and Crop Update HOT and DRY

Today I finally had time to read the Weekly Weather and Crop Update from the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca. I guess I thought I had a pretty good idea what it was going to say, hot and dry. Normally hot air is very dry which means no rain and that was the case last week. No rain and average would be 1.24 inches. On the positive side we did accumulate 186 growing degree units which was 60 percent above normal. Since May 1, we have received 559 growing degree units.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Current drought conditions continue to impact Iowa's farmers markets

DES MOINES, Iowa — The scorching heat and drought are leaving an impact that goes beyond the fields and into Iowa's farmers markets this summer. Produce vendors said they're having to change up how they get fresh vegetables to their booths at markets. The team Sweet Tooth Farm said they've...
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn Market: Weather Risk Premium in New-Crop Futures Prices

As spring planting nears completion in much of the corn belt, attention turns to the weather and its impact on crop yields and prices. Market analysts often speak of a “weather premium” in the futures price for harvest-time delivery (i.e. the new-crop futures price). The basic idea for a weather premium is that concerns about production declines due to negative weather events create higher prices today higher than would be the case with “normal” weather and production. If the growing season progresses without a major weather event, new-crop prices are expected to fall. Since this price premium is related to weather risk, I call it a weather risk premium.
Agricultureagupdate.com

New market highs set for sunflower prices

A number of factors joined together to help push sunflower prices to new market highs in early June. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices hit new market highs this week adding 50 cents to $1.25 per hundredweight,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the June 7 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices were up 50-65 cents and trading in a range of $26.85-$28.25 at the crush plants.”
Minnesota Stateagfax.com

Minnesota Corn: Are Split Applications of Nitrogen Worth It?

Many people believe that split-applying nitrogen (N) rather than doing a single application near planting is a better approach to N management, but is it really?. Inconsistent weather causes inconsistent crop response. Split applications of N fertilizer are undoubtedly beneficial in areas of Minnesota with sandy soils that have low...
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Every bushel matters' as drought keeps crop markets on edge

In the world of crops, angst over the weather has reached a fevered pitch. Global inventories are shrinking and demand is on a tear as drought plagues farms in key producers from the U.S. and Brazil to Russia. As a result, every rain shower and dry spell is coming under...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Light Load Count, Weaker Boxed Beef Prices

With only 33 loads of beef cuts at midday and a projected slaughter of 117,000 head, all eyes will be on the afternoon beef reports as these volumes aren’t beneficial to the marketplace. Traders have grown fond of both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts throughout Friday trade and...
Langdon, NDrrfn.com

Crop Watch

This is a critical week for the crops growing around Langdon, North Dakota. “We are really going to be hurt if we don’t get more rains,” said Kevin Waslaski, who farms north of town. “Farmers are always optimistic and we can have a crop if we get the moisture.” It’s the same story for Jake Muhs, who farms west of Langdon. “We have to dig two inches down to get moisture. The corn is taking a beating with the wind and hot temperatures.” Near Brockett, farmer Austin Sundeen said the spring wheat and barley look tough. “The wheat and barley are close to being finished up in this part of the state.” Farmers are encouraged to take care of themselves during these stressful times. Hear the latest Crop Watch.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Crop condition for corn somewhat unexpected

Many market watchers were thinking, perhaps hoping, that the recent hot, dry spell wasn’t as bad for this year’s corn crop, so they were a little taken aback when the latest crop condition rating report indicated the condition of the crop had fallen slightly. “Crop conditions actually got worse (the...