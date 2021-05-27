Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, yields rise as U.S. data shows economy gaining momentum

By Chibuike Oguh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds U.S. market close, oil settlement)

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield gains

* Gold, oil prices rise

* Dollar index down ahead of Friday inflation data

* Weekly jobless claims drop 38,000 to 406,000

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 406,000 for the week ended May 22, according to the U.S. Labor Department, as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.

That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and kept claims below 500,000 for three straight weeks. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 425,000 applications for the latest week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualized rate last quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus.

The data, which was unrevised from the estimate reported last month, was the second-fastest GDP growth since the third quarter of 2003. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.6028% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. “This is the first time that continuing jobless claims beat expectations and it shows that more people are starting to go back to work and this is very positive for the economy,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.05% to 708.87. Europe’s broadest stock index gained 0.27%, driven by industrials, financial and basic materials sectors.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow closed higher with financial, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks making the most gains. The Nasdaq index ended lower, weighed down by weakness in tech shares including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41% to 34,464.64, the S&P 500 gained 0.12% to 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.01% to 13,736.28.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan clawed back losses to trade flat, just below Wednesday’s near-two week high.

Multiple Federal Reserve officials made comments this week to calm inflation worries and signal a possible start to talks to end the central bank’s bond buying program.

Vice Chair Richard Clarida said this week recent inflation pressures would “prove to be largely transitory,” though he added that policymakers will be at a point to begin discussing tapering in upcoming meetings.

The Fed Vice Chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, suggested that at some stage it will become important for the U.S. central bank to discuss plans to tighten its asset purchase programme.

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders still looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by Federal Reserve. The index was down 0.075%.

Safe-haven gold was little changed on Thursday, weighed down by the upbeat U.S. data that showed a recovery was on track, while rising Treasury yields further added pressure.

Spot gold rose 0.01% to $1,896.6906 per ounce, having steadied below the key psychological $1,900 level.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors’ concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. Brent rose 59 cents, 0.9%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.85 a barrel.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Gold#U S Labor Department#Market Growth#U S Economy#U S Markets#Global Markets#Gdp Growth#Americans#The U S Labor Department#The Commerce Department#Great Hill Capital#Dow#Apple Inc#Microsoft Corp#Nasdaq Composite#Msci#Asia Pacific#Iranian#Multiple Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Stocksdallassun.com

Technology stocks weaken sharply, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks drifted lower on Thursday despite strong economic data, which boosted the U.S. dollar. 'A better-than-expected U.S. weekly unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May pointed to strengthening conditions in the labor market, while a measure of service sector activity increased to a record high, pointing to a robust economic rebound,' the Reuters news agency reported Thursday.
Currencieskfgo.com

Duration of U.S. dollar weakness splits FX analysts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar outlook is uncertain, with foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll almost evenly split on the greenback’s near-term direction following two months of broad weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. After a strong start to the year – rising about 4% in...
Businesskfgo.com

Asia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields jumped, lifting the dollar and hurting tech shares, after better-than-expected employment data overnight raised expectations for...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX slips as dollar gets data boost; Malaysia stocks slide

* S.Korea's won slips for a third straight day * Indonesia's shares snap six-day winning streak * Philippines' annual inflation in May remains steady By Sameer Manekar June 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading declines, as positive economic data from the United States supported the dollar and again raised concerns of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Regional equities were largely muted, though Malaysian shares lost nearly a percent as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns. The won weakened 0.5% and was set for its third consecutive session of losses, while the baht slipped 0.3% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday. All eyes now turn to U.S. May non-farm payrolls data later in the day, where a significant jump in the number of jobs added is expected, providing more fodder to talk of the Fed moving away from its current dovish policy settings. "We expect Asian equities and currencies to be on the back foot today given the lead from the U.S. but traction will be limited ahead of the U.S. data," said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "We see prospect for a bigger bounce in the U.S. dollar over the short term against Asian FX, assuming that payrolls are not overly weak." So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on the Fed's assurances that its policy will remain dovish in the near-term, but signs of strong economic recovery raise bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of stimulus. Most regional currencies were on track to post weekly losses with the exception of Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to bag a modest gain. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2% on Friday. Malaysia reported 8,209 new daily coronavirus cases and 103 new deaths on Thursday. "Successful containment of COVID spread over the coming weeks could see ringgit softness dissipate or even play catch up with Asian peers excluding Japan," analysts at Maybank said. In the Philippines, shares recovered some ground lost in the previous session, while the peso was largely unchanged after the archipelago's annual inflation in May remained steady for a third straight month. Indonesian stocks snapped a six-day winning streak, while the rupiah depreciated 0.3% to its lowest in a week. India's Nifty 50 edged higher in the early trade to hover near record highs. India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity later on Friday. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been justifiably expected to ease further in response to the devastating COVID crisis. But (it) will probably stay on hold with regards to headline policy tools," Mizuho bank said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.6 basis points to 6.470% ** Philippine c.bank sees CPI within target by second-half ** Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0411 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.N2 -0.4 5.46 4 25> China.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Dollar Shines, Stocks Stumble After Strong US Data

The dollar shined but equities mostly spun their wheels on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday as a US hiring surge and drop in unemployment rekindled worries about a tightening of monetary policy. Data from payroll services firm ADP showed that private US firms added whopping 978,000 jobs last...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Friday ahead of the U.S. May employment report, which might give clues about when Federal Reserve’s bond-buying tapering discussions would start. Thursday’s ADP National Employment Report showing private payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia leads Asian stocks lower, firm dollar hits currencies

* Malaysian stocks fall nearly 1% * India's c.bank keeps rates steady * Most regional currencies set to post weekly losses By Sameer Manekar June 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities declined on Friday, with Malaysian shares falling the most as domestic coronavirus cases rise, while currencies weakened after upbeat economic data from the United States boosted the dollar. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2% as Malaysia reported 8,209 new daily coronavirus cases and 103 deaths on Thursday. South Korea's won softened by about 0.3% and was set for its third straight session of losses, while the Thai baht slipped 0.4% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday. The U.S. jobs report raised concerns over policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and all eyes now turn to May non-farm payrolls later on Friday which could reignite taper talk from the central bank. India's blue-chip Nifty index inched lower by midday, even as the central bank kept its interest rates steady at record lows as widely expected and announced bond purchases on top of its current quantitative easing programme. "While we do not see any action on the policy rate front in the coming months, we are poised to see a more accountable and action-oriented RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ahead," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. "We reckon even as yields may inch up gradually and orderly, the RBI will continue to strive fixing skewed yield and maintain its preference for curve flattening." Yields on India's 10-year benchmark bonds have dropped nearly 17 basis points so far in the second quarter after rising more than 28 basis points in the first. For the week, most regional currencies were on track to post modest losses except Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to end marginally higher. Most regional equities were set for mild weekly gains. HIGHLIGHTS: ** China's yuan set for biggest weekly loss in at least four months ** Thailand's headline CPI rises for a second straight month in May ** Japan's economy likely shrank less than initially estimated in Q1 - Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.N2 -0.40 5.46 3 25> China.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs, stocks steady as markets await U.S. data

* Strong reading could prompt early end to stimulus. TOKYO/LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday while European stocks, oil and gold steadied as markets held their breath for a U.S. jobs report seen as a critical signal for economic recovery and a possible easing of stimulus measures.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 8-day low as investors shrug off jobs decline

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada's economy sheds 68,000 jobs in May * Loonie touches its weakest since May 27 at 1.2133 * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than one week. Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed. "Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn't going to be flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies. Data showed U.S. employers boosted hiring in May as the easing pandemic pulled more people back into the labor force but at a pace that was less than expected. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2079 to the greenback, or 82.79 U.S. cents. Earlier in the session, the currency touched its weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133. Analysts have raised their forecasts on the high-flying commodity-linked Canadian dollar as a proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.9% at $69.44 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.1 basis points at 1.499%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, material stocks gain

June 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Friday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while more-than-expected jobs were lost in May due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns. * At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

US May payrolls rise indicates gradual economic recovery

U.S. employers boosted hiring in May as the easing pandemic, helped by vaccinations, pulled more people back into the labor force, offering assurance that the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession remained on track. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by...