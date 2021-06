LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard Park was empty Wednesday. "You would think the swings would be swinging, and kids would be sliding, but no one is here," said Krista Gwynn. But last week, the park was full of commotion — and not for good reason. On June 7, Krista and Navada Gwynn's 19-year-old daughter was shot alongside a 17-year-old boy. That boy, DaJuan Coward, sustained serious injuries. After being on life support, he died later that week.