Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Perry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Perry, Morrison, Red Rock, Sooner Lake and Ceres. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov