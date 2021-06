Billionaire Jeff Bezos will be launched into space next month, prompting numerous jokes on Twitter about Amazon’s founder. In July, his rocket company Blue Origin will conduct its first human space flight, and Bezos will be on board, along with his brother Mark and four others. The final spot will be determined by an auction in which the bid stands at $2.8 million as of this writing. Nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries have placed bids.