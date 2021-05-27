Dying Light 2 Confirms 2021 Release Date, Special Edition Details and New Trailer Revealed
Dying Light 2 hasn’t enjoyed the best PR in recent months, with multiple delays and insider reports that the game’s development has been directionless and a “total mess”, but it seems Techland’s team has managed to get the game together. While the crucial information leaked early just minutes ago during their “Dying 2 Learn More” livestream, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human (yes, there’s a new subtitle) is coming our way in December.gamingideology.com