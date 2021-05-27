Dying Light 2 Confirms 2021 Release Date, Special Edition Details and New Trailer Revealed

Thanks to SEGA's Sonic Central event today, we have a colorful bit of news about an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that might have some fans very happy. It seems that the team behind everyone's favorite electric-blue hedgehog is reaching back into the not-so-distant past for a remaster of Sonic Colors. This 2010 game saw Sonic racing through a perilous amusement part created by Dr. Eggman in order to save alien creatures known as Wisps. Now, in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you'll get to relive that adventure in a bold new way. And as other news from today's Sonic Central revealed, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic and the Wisps: A new animated series tie-in called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps arrives this summer. Sonic Colors: Ultimate arrives soon afterwards on September 7th, 2021.