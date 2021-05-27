Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Hillsborough case 'greatest scandal of British policing'

The fatal crush in 1989 (Image: Getty Images)

The failure to hold anybody to account for the Hillsborough disaster suggests “something has gone wrong” in our criminal justice system, says Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Commons Leader told MPs the Government must take action to ensure others do not face the same struggle for justice as the families of the 96 who died.

It comes after the trial of two former senior police officers and a solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice collapsed on Wednesday.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “It is the greatest scandal of British policing of our lifetimes and the pain is still with those families....

Jacob Rees-Mogg said 'something has gone wrong' (Image: PA)

"And when nobody is held to account for that, it surely indicates that something has gone wrong in our criminal justice system.”

Former Chief Supt Donald Denton, 83, retired Det Chief Insp Alan Foster, 74, and 71-year-old force solicitor Peter Metcalf, were acquitted after judge Mr Justice William Davis ruled there was no case to answer.

The trio had been accused of amending officers’ statements to minimise the blame on South Yorkshire Police following the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989, in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

In his ruling, the judge said the altered statements were intended for a public inquiry into safety at sports grounds led by Lord Justice Taylor, but that was not considered “a court of law”.

Christine Burke, whose father Henry, 47, died in the crush, told the judge: “The judiciary is broken.”

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James also died that day, said: “Until we can do something to change the system in this country to make it a level playing field then unfortunately ordinary people will never get anywhere with the system that we’ve got.”

Hillsborough campaigner, Margaret Aspinall, lost a son (Image: PA)

Only one person has ever been convicted over the tragedy at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground.

In 2019, former club secretary Graham Mackrell, 71, was fined £6,500 after being found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of fans.