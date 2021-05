Wednesday Addams is finally getting her chance to shine! (Metaphorically, since she's not a fan of the sun or the spotlight.) Netflix has ordered an eight-episode series on the eldest Addams child that features Wednesday as we've never seen her before. Following the initial announcement of the series in February, Netflix revealed that Jenna Ortega will be playing the fan-favorite character on May 19 (perfect, we know). Ortega is no stranger to the streaming service, having previously starred on You season two and in The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Yes Day.