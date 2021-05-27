Cancel
Environment

Boost investments in nature to combat climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises

By News Update
worldcapitaltimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual investments in nature-based solutions will have to triple by 2030, and increase four-fold by 2050, if the world is to successfully tackle the triple threat of climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises, according to a new UN-backed study published on Thursday. - Advertisement - TheState of Finance for Nature...

worldcapitaltimes.com
