Belarusian ‘hijack’ — Brussels food fight — Art of diplomacy

Mr Stoltenberg outlined a number of key decision areas for the Summit, under the NATO 2030 agenda. This includes strengthening NATO as a forum for political consultations; reinforcing collective defence through increased readiness, modernized capabilities, and more investment; and developing Alliance-wide resilience objectives to make societies less vulnerable to attack and coercion. The Secretary General also outlined plans to boost transatlantic innovation, including with a new “defence accelerator” to foster cooperation; work to uphold the rules-based international order, including by deepening partnerships; and plans to step up training and capacity-building for partners. He further explained that NATO must address the security consequences of climate change, by reducing military emissions and contributing to “Net Zero”. Leaders will also agree to develop NATO’s next Strategic Concept, he said.