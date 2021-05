A dire warning is being shared on Facebook — that "all vaccinated people will die within two years." "Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine," the post says. "In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: ‘There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.’ The scientific genius backed claims of other pre-eminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. ‘They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said.’"