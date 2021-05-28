Former GOP activist in Palm Beach County charged in connection to Capitol riot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.