Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Former GOP activist in Palm Beach County charged in connection to Capitol riot

By Sabrina Lolo
cbs12.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former GOP activist in Palm Beach County was charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jody Lynn Tagaris, 67, is facing four federal misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.

cbs12.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Fbi#Protest Riot#Us Capitol#County Court#Gop#Fbi#Olympics American#The Palm Beach Post#Senate Wing Door#County Commissioner#Fla#Washington D C#Federal Investigators#Federal Court#Disorderly Conduct#The Senate#Cbs12 News#Court Documents#American Flag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

State’s cases rise by 1,976, lowest in month; deaths’ increase 58 vs. 19 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, as deaths increased by 58 after 19 Sunday, the least since 7 on April 11, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Palm Beach County, FLWSVN-TV

FDOH reports over 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.29 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,075 deaths. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,293,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,976 from Sunday’s update. The state also...
Miami Herald

Sunday Florida COVID update: 2,482 new cases, 22 deaths, 7.5 million fully vaccinated

Sunday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report showed 2,482 new cases and 22 total deaths, but only two deaths in South Florida. Both of those were in Miami-Dade County. Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County hosting pop-up vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drunk dancer at Biergarten in Boca Raton allegedly fell on a woman, causing that woman to sustain critical injuries. That woman is now suing, saying that Biergarten needed to monitor the alcohol intake of its customers, and remove […] The article Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

Florida doing worse than other big states on COVID-19 cases, shots

The coronavirus pandemic across Florida continues to slow, even as inoculations languish and the state continues adding more infections than its more populous peers. The state's racial and ethnic gap in COVID-19 vaccinations also showed further signs of closing, with the state's Hispanic residents showing a substantial uptick in inoculations as of Saturday.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,289,522 cases of COVID-19, an uptick of 3,319 from Friday. The state also reported a total of 36,776 deaths. Of that number, 36,056...
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools

School Officials Continue Mask Mandate Through End Of School Year. Nearly 4,000 COVID Cases Logged In School District. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Masks are still mandatory in the Palm Beach County School District — a policy that will remain in effect until June […] The article Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.