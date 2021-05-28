Former GOP activist in Palm Beach County charged in connection to Capitol riot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former GOP activist in Palm Beach County was charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jody Lynn Tagaris, 67, is facing four federal misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.cbs12.com