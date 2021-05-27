The Charlie Bit Me meme won’t disappear from YouTube after all
Currently, it is difficult to explain the absolute confusion surrounding NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The technical reporter's inbox is flooded with the latest and most ridiculous additional information on this trend of digital certificates for memes and other digital souvenirs. Dither Star Girl Sold for about $ 500,000 Keyboard cat It was about $ 64,400. Nyan cat Brought about $ 590,000. However, most NFTs aren't very noticeable and I can't write about everything (despite this article, my inbox will be flooded with NFT marketing over the next two months). But even if you try to write about a wise and news-worthy topic, you can't beat everything.